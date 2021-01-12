Travel most up-to-date information: Britons in Dubai compelled to quarantine following vacation corridor removed

Indonesian investigators continued their look for for the black boxes of the doomed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet, a Boeing 737-500 that fell into the Java Sea on Saturday with 62 people today on board, reports Bloomberg.

The aircraft, which had capacity for about 120 passengers, was on its fifth flight of the day when it crashed soon right after it took off at 2:36pm local time, in accordance to aviation web page FlightRadar24. It flew a number of shorter hops in the days leading up to the crash, such as 9 flights on Dec. 31 and 8 on Jan. 4. All 6 flights on Jan. 7 were delayed by at minimum an hour.

Based on an assessment of the plane’s turbine discs and fan blades, the engines may however have been jogging when the Boeing strike the water, Nationwide Transportation Security Fee Chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono claimed in a assertion Tuesday.

The black boxes will present a lot more details on what caused the plane to plunge more than 10,000 ft in a make any difference of seconds. Investigators have detected the pingers that are made use of to identify the flight recorders, which capture seem in the cockpit and keep track of flight info.