Travel information most up-to-date: Repatriation flights begin for stranded Britons

Tomorrow is D-day for ski resorts in France, as the French federal government is set to announce no matter if ski lifts will be allowed to start off turning, for the initially time this winter, reports Lucy Aspden.

Lifts in the region have been closed given that the end of October, which means lots of haven’t welcomed a solitary customer this year. Though resorts have been open for other actions this sort of as ski touring, climbing, sledding and snowshoeing, only a fraction of individuals have frequented even though lifts stand dormant.

“French ski resorts are open, we are still waiting to know if the ski lifts will open on January 7,” Jean-Marc Silva, director of France Montagnes, the association for French ski resorts, instructed The Telegraph.

“Christmas and New 12 months have been two fairly tranquil weeks, with an regular occupancy fee of 25 for each cent, down 70 for every cent compared to past winter. Most of the persons who came to delight in the snow had been French… We hope to welcome more British vacationers later in the season for them to ski and maybe to learn other activities and the gains of the mountains’ fresh new air,” he ongoing.