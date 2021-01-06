Transfer news Stay! Ozil out, Buendia in for Arsenal? Gentleman United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham rumours nowadays

The winter marketplace is now open up for company, with Premier League clubs cost-free to bolster their respective squads forward of a busy second half to the 2020/21 time.

Arsenal are said to be intrigued in Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia and PSG’s Julian Draxler, even though Mikel Arteta’s priority appears to be transferring on gamers this thirty day period soon after the respective mortgage exits of Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba. Mesut Ozil is assumed to be in talks above a go to MLS side DC United and Sokratis is attracting desire from Serie A outfit Genoa, when it is documented that Lucas Torreira – currently on mortgage at Atletico Madrid – could be recalled and sent to Fiorentina alternatively as Alexandre Lacazette awaits new agreement talks.

Tottenham have place agreement talks with fearsome strike duo Heung-min Son and Harry Kane on maintain for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no major new arrivals envisioned this month. Having said that, there could soon be a reunion amongst two former Spurs favourites, with Mauricio Pochettino supposedly eager on having Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain.

West Ham have a new striker in their sights, with Josh King and Graziano Pelle outlined as probable possibilities, while a return for Marko Arnautovic is not likely. Liverpool are eager on a deal for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, while Xherdan Shaqiri appears likely to remain at Anfield right until the summer time. As for Manchester United, Kingsley Coman seems written content to stay at Bayern and Southampton are believed to have failed with a transfer for Brandon Williams. Breaking NEWS Transfer information Stay! Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham January window latest - Caicedo to Man Utd

