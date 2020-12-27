Transfer news Dwell! Arsenal eye Brandt Pogba to Juventus Serious Madrid want Foden Tottenham keen on Sabitzer

elcome again to our Live coverage of all the latest transfer information, discounts, gossip and rumours with the January window now just times away from opening.

When Covid-19 has had a massive effect on clubs’ funds across the earth, major cash was nonetheless used in the summer months window and will no doubt alter palms at the time all over again as we enter 2021.

There will also be the opportunity to land some big gamers on pre-deal agreements for the summer, with Lionel Messi not likely to indicator a new deal at Barcelona next his incredible fallout with the club.

Manchester City seem odds-on to land the Argentine legend with Pep Guardiola in charge, but a reunion with Neymar at PSG is also a distinct risk.

It could be a situation of one particular-in, a single-out at the Etihad is reports are to be thought, with The Mirror proclaiming Actual Madrid want to signal Phil Foden this summertime.

Somewhere else, 1 participant seemingly on Spurs’ individual transfer wishlist is Marcel Sabitzer. It is claimed that the RB Leipzig midfielder is a £45million goal for the north London club, with Barcelona rumoured to be preserving an eye on club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are possible to proceed their look for for a imaginative midfield participant, with The Athletic suggesting Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt could in shape the bill.

