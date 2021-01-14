Transfer news Are living! Ozil Arsenal update Tottenham’s Kim Min-jae bid Chelsea, Guy United most up-to-date gossip

[ad_1]

The midseason window is now almost at its halfway stage but we are however to see also lots of big moves as clubs grapple with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stories right now assert that 1 of the massive moves may well not require any players at all, with strategies Avram Grant could make a shock return to Stamford Bridge to assist Frank Lampard, whilst Fikayo Tomori is staying connected with a loan transfer to AC Milan.

Arsenal’s enterprise will rely closely on any outgoings and with Sead Kolasinac obtaining departed on bank loan currently, all eyes are on his shut good friend Mesut Ozil, who appears to be like more and more probable to sign up for Fenerbahce. Mikel Arteta has also said the club will glance to handle their goalkeeping predicament this thirty day period.

In the meantime, on the continent, True Madrid are reported to be organizing a mass clearout in get to absolutely free up cash to indication Kylian Mbappe this summer season, while the Frenchman’s present club, PSG, are being linked with a go for Sergio Aguero.

In other places, West Ham’s initiatives to deliver in a substitute for Sebastian Haller seem set to intensify, but England U21 striker Eddie Nketiah no for a longer time looks an possibility, with Arteta possessing verified the ahead will stay at at Arsenal this thirty day period.

