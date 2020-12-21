Transfer news Are living! Man United goal Moises Caicedo and Saul Chelsea lead Rice race Arsenal want Bissouma

elcome back to the Evening Standard’s Stay protection of all the most up-to-date transfer information as golf equipment program in advance for the January window, which is now a lot less than two weeks away from opening.
Chelsea used about £200million in the summertime window, and signings like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Edouard Mendy have endured blended fortunes at Stamford Bridge, which could guide to more organization staying conducted by Frank Lampard in the New Calendar year.
Arsenal, in the meantime, will be desperate for new additions in January following a torrid run of type that has heaped force on manager Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners reported to be closing in on a deal for Hertha Berlin’s Omar Rekik following lacking out on the RB Leipzig-sure Dominink Szoboszlai. Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is one more participant linked with the club.
Absent-working day experts Manchester United will the moment all over again be connected with top rated targets this kind of as Jadon Sancho, although the latest studies advise they are ready to reignite their desire in Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and young Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.
As for Liverpool, significant accidents to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez depart them limited at the back again – and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak remains a prospective January choice, with Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma also stated to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.
The Lionel Messi to Manchester City speculation is also set to ramp up a notch with the Argentine capable to sign pre-contract terms in January, whilst there are rumours that Gedson Fernandes could return to Benfica from Tottenham before long.
Retain up to date with all of Monday’s most up-to-date transfer information, specials, rumours and gossip below…
United eye January shift for Caicedo?
anchester United have been fast paced signing some of the leading children from all around the entire world over the very last 18 months, and stories propose Moises Caicedo could be subsequent in line.

The Day by day Report states that 19-yr-aged Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo, who has come to be a frequent for Independiente del Valle, is a goal for United in January.
Negotiations have reportedly started out, with Independiente mentioned to want an first £5.5m moreover a 20 for each cent promote-on clause – a rate very well inside of United’s budget.
Morgan leaving Spurs in new yr
Tottenham Gals have declared striker Alex Morgan will go away the club and return to the United States in the new calendar year.
The Usa worldwide joined from Orlando Satisfaction in September in a bid to get back health right after supplying start to her first baby in Might.

Morgan claimed: “I will be endlessly grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such very good treatment of me and my relatives.
“From the minute I arrived in London, I realised I was component of a very first-course organisation, a single that assisted offer me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the activity I like.
“Thank you to absolutely everyone who served make this chapter in my soccer journey so unique… COYS.”
Weghorst missed out on Spurs shift
Tottenham came near to signing Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst in the summertime.

Spurs sooner or later landed on Carlos Vinicius on mortgage right after a range of months hunting for a back again-up striker.
But Weghost has explained to De Telegraaf that Tottenham’s desire in his providers was “critical”.
He mentioned: “Shortly just before the transfer marketplace closed, Tottenham Hotspur bought serious. Individuals ended up frantic days.”
No new striker for City
Pep Guardiola does not hope Manchester Town to sign a new striker throughout the January transfer window.
Guardiola acknowledged his aspect are nevertheless failing to fire in front of purpose following Saturday’s 1- earn at Southampton.
Gabriel Jesus could return to competition for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-ultimate at Arsenal, but Sergio Aguero’s fitness struggles proceed.
When questioned if a new signing was a probability, Guardiola stated: “No I really don’t assume so simply because the financial condition about planet is what it is.
“All the golf equipment struggle – we are not an exception.”
Barca want Bellerin
Barcelona want to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, in accordance to the Sunday Mirror.
Bellerin is predicted to command a charge of around £22 million to deliver back to the club just about a 10 years considering the fact that his departure.
Stones set for new agreement
Manchester City close to finalising a new agreement with John Stones, according to the Telegraph.

Stones’s future at Town seemed bleak following starting off just a single of the first 11 games the year but has witnessed taken the most of his minimal chances.
Pep Guardiola is now completely ready to reward the 26-12 months-old with an extension.
Giroud to Marseille?
As with just about every January window, Olivier Giroud is making an attempt to get minutes and golf equipment are keen on a slice-price offer for him.
Marseille have reignited their curiosity getting unsuccessful to indicator Giroud very last January. Second time a attraction?
Salah disappointed at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and the club are wanting into offer him, according to his former international workforce-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.
“I termed Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would hardly ever have an affect on his functionality on the subject,” Aboutrika explained to beIN Sports.
“I know that Salah is not content in Liverpool, he informed me the reasons why he is not satisfied but they are tricks and I can’t communicate about it in general public. A single of the reasons that made Salah indignant was that he was not the captain versus Midtjylland.”
Authentic Madrid self-confident of signing Mbappe
Real Madrid are assured of signing Paris Saint-Germain ahead Kylian Mbappe upcoming summer, report 90min.
A extensive-time goal despite his youthful age, Mbappe has been tracked by Madrid for around two a long time.
Mbappe will have just a year left on his PSG deal appear the summer season, which is when Madrid will make their move. Even though a price in surplus of the £200m globe document price Neymar commanded is predicted to be damaged.