Transfer information Stay! Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham January window latest – Caicedo to Man Utd

Premier League clubs are now obvious to crack on with any mid-year company and there will be a good deal wanting to fortify their squads in the midst of a single of the most competitive campaigns in a long time.

Manchester United have absent amount on points with League leaders Liverpool. Even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is joyful with his squad, summer signing Amad Diallo is set to sign up for up with the Pink Devils squad, Jadon Sancho is even now a focus on, while studies of a move for Jack Grealish won’t go absent – even if the Aston Villa captain would price £100million.

As for Arsenal, January appears to be like to be additional about Mikel Arteta slicing his squad somewhat than incorporating to it, with Mesut Ozil’s potential a main issue. Even now, the Gunners have been connected with Genuine Madrid playmaker Isco, AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez and additional – so really do not rule out something just still.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea have the revenue to devote despite about £200m of summer time arrivals, and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – obtainable on a free of charge this summer months – could be a shock focus on.

Liverpool are hunting at defenders with Lille’s Sven Botman a likelihood, though Jose Mourinho states any Tottenham arrivals would be a “big surprise”… but is that a smokescreen from the Spurs manager? Meanwhile, Dele Alli may well be on his way to PSG with Mauricio Pochettino verified as their new head mentor.

Follow all the most recent January transfer window news, gossip and rumours on our Live blog site.