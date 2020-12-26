Transfer information Reside! Chelsea, Gentleman United want Caicedo, Upamecano battle Ozil Arsenal exit Pochettino to PSG

elcome again to our Stay rolling coverage of all the hottest transfer information, gossip and rumours with the January window fast approaching.

Even though Covid-19 has had a big affect on clubs’ finances across the entire world, large revenue was however shell out in the summer window and will no question improve hands when once again as we enter 2021.

There will also be the chance to land some huge gamers on pre-deal agreements for the summer months, with Lionel Messi unlikely to sign a new deal at Barcelona next his extraordinary fallout with the club.

Manchester City search odds-on to land the Argentine legend with Pep Guardiola in charge, but a reunion with Neymar at PSG is also a distinct risk.

A different participant who will be readily available on a cost-free upcoming 12 months is David Alaba, who is attracting a lot of Leading League awareness. One club who may perhaps have cooled their interest, according to The Telegraph, are Manchester United – nevertheless Barcelona and Serious Madrid are eyeing the Bayern Munich star’s signature, although The Sunshine suggests Liverpool and Chelsea are also fascinated.

Meanwhile, the Mail are reporting that right after Kieran Trippier was handed a 10-week around the globe ban from football, Atletico Madrid could switch to Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles on bank loan.

