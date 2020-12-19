Transfer information Are living! Moises Caicedo to Guy Utd, Diallo deal Arsenal’s Maxi Gomez enhance Liverpool eye Bissouma

elcome back to the Night Standard’s Live protection of all the hottest transfer news as golf equipment strategy in advance for the January window, which is now a lot less than two weeks away from opening.

Chelsea used about £200million in the summer window, and signings like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Edouard Mendy have endured blended fortunes at Stamford Bridge, which could guide to a lot more business enterprise being carried out by Frank Lampard in the New Year.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be desperate for new additions in January subsequent a torrid run of variety that has heaped force on manager Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners claimed to be closing in on a offer for Hertha Berlin’s Omar Rekik just after lacking out on the RB Leipzig-certain Dominink Szoboszlai. Valencia’s Maxi Gomez is another participant joined with the club.

Absent day professionals Manchester United will after once again be linked with prime targets this kind of as Jadon Sancho, while the latest experiences propose they are battling with West Ham over 19-yr-aged Independiente del Valle midfielder Moises Caicedo.

As for Liverpool, severe accidents to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez go away them brief at the again – and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak stays a prospective January choice, with Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma also said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

The Lionel Messi to Manchester Town speculation is also established to ramp up a notch with the Argentine equipped to indicator pre-agreement conditions in January, when there are rumours that Gedson Fernandes could return to Benfica from Tottenham shortly.

Retain up to day with all of Saturday’s hottest transfer information, promotions, rumours and gossip below…

