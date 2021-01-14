Trailer: Tom Holland Is “Cherry”

Apple Tv+ has unveiled the formal trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo’s “Cherry” starring Tom Holland and based on Nico Walker’s 2019 novel of the identical name.

The story follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised and unhinged younger male from Ohio who meets the like of his lifestyle, only to danger losing her via a collection of undesirable selections and challenging everyday living circumstances.

Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, and Jeff Wahlberg co-star in the movie that arrives in cinemas on February 26th right before debuting globally on Apple Tv+ on March 12th.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=H5bH6O0bErk