Trailer to HBO Max’s Let Them All Talk Starring Meryl Streep

Prepare to set sail with Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest since here is the brand-new trailer to their HBO Max movie LET THEM ALL TALK from director Steven Soderbergh! You may have a look at the fun and feisty trailer simply by clicking upward top. It kinda resembles a rich Golden Girls in a cruise humor, though there ever was anything.

The true storyline for the movie tells the story of a renowned writer (Meryl Streep) who carries a trip with a few older buddies (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes together to wrangle the women in addition to her new literary representative (Gemma Chan) who’s desperate to discover about her next publication.

What would you guys think? Can this one your street? Please let’s all know in the comments below and have a look at the movie’s poster: