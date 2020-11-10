Trailer to get Kristen Stewart holiday love movie unwrapped

The very first trailer for HAPPIEST SEASON, Hulu’s holiday-themed romantic comedy has came and, I am not going to lie, my soul is complete after viewing it. Starring Kristen Stewart and MacKenzie Davis, the movie revolves around two girls in love that aspire to live a Christmas household get-together without demonstrating the real nature of the connection.

Here is the official logline:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the very first time can be rough. Planning to suggest in her family’s annual Christmas dinner — till you understand they don’t even understand she is homosexual — is much tougher. If Abby (Stewart) discovers that Harper (Davis) gets maintained their relationship a secret in the loved ones, she starts to wonder the girlfriend she believed she understood.

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber, along with Mary Steenburgen co-star at a movie that is bound to melt the hearts of many, while also providing tons of laughs that can make heirs jiggle as a bowl full of jelly.

Clea DuVall leads from a script she wrote with Mary Holland. Meanwhile, the Maty Bowen and also Isaac Klausner will create, together with Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy executive producing.

Maybe it is that I have been in a wonderful mood because the weekend however, this film appears positively cute and I’ll see the hell out of this. Daniel Levy is a present also, dare I say that Kristen Stewart has come a very long way since her days because Bella Swan for Summit Entertainment’s Twilight movie franchise. Let us roast a few chestnuts on an open flame and make sappy for your holiday!

Happiest Season will premiere on Hulu Wednesday,” November 25.