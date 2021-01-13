Trailer: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek In “Bliss”

“Another Earth” and “I Origins” director Mike Cahill returns with the low-finances sci-fi romance “Bliss” which sees Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek teamingu p.
Wilson plays a recent divorcee who fulfills the mysterious Isabel (Hayek), a lady dwelling on the streets and confident that the polluted, broken world all-around them is nothing at all but a laptop simulation.
Doubtful at initially, Greg eventually discovers there may perhaps be some reality to Isabel’s wild conspiracy. “Bliss” arrives on Amazon Key on February 5th.
Past articleAnother “No Time To Die” Delay Probable
Facebook Comments