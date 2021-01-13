Trailer: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek In “Bliss”

“Another Earth” and “I Origins” director Mike Cahill returns with the low-finances sci-fi romance “Bliss” which sees Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek teamingu p.

Wilson plays a recent divorcee who fulfills the mysterious Isabel (Hayek), a lady dwelling on the streets and confident that the polluted, broken world all-around them is nothing at all but a laptop simulation.

Doubtful at initially, Greg eventually discovers there may perhaps be some reality to Isabel’s wild conspiracy. “Bliss” arrives on Amazon Key on February 5th.