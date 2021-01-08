Trailer: Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie”

Netflix has premiered the trailer for the romantic drama “Malcolm & Marie” starring Zendaya (“Spider-Person: Homecoming”) and John David Washington (“Tenet”) in a movie from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Washington plays a filmmaker who returns household with his girlfriend (Zendaya) pursuing a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s positive to be imminent critical and monetary results.

The night all of a sudden takes a convert as revelations about their interactions begin to area, screening the toughness of their appreciate. The undertaking was shot quietly through the generation lockdown on 35mm in black and white and following considerable COVID-19 basic safety protocols.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=CGZmwsK58M8