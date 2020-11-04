Trailer for HBO Max series is a gut-wrenching look at war

HBO Max has unveiled a new and intense trailer for its ten-part miniseries Valley of Tears, which depicts the traumatic events of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Standing as Israel’s biggest-budget TV series ever made, Valley Of Tears was created and co-written by Israeli-American TV and film writer Ron Leshem (HBO’s Euphoria), Amit Cohen (False Flag), Daniel Amsel, and Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet).

Now an HBO Max original, Valley of Tears is inspired by true events and depicts the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. The limited series tells four emotional and highly personal stories of individuals swept away from their loved ones by the ravages of war, four parallel plotlines, intertwined together into one climactic battle.

Standing at the frontlines of the series are Israeli star Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot) as well as Aviv Alush (The Shack), Lee Biran, Shahar Taboch, Joy Rieger and Ofer Hayoun (Euphoria), Maor Schwitzer (Shtisel), and Imri Biton.

Valley of Tears premieres November 12 on HBO Max and based on the latest trailer for the series, this is a television event that’s not to be missed. We’re big fans of foreign dramas in my house, and although the events of the Yom Kippur War are devastating beyond measure, I find myself eager to experience this emotionally-charged story. Each episode of the series is directed by Yaron Zilberman, with the show being a co-production between WestEnd Films, United King, Israeli Broadcaster KAN 11, Endemol Shine Israel, and HBO Max.

“Valley Of Tears is a smart and thrilling series that goes way beyond the war drama genre. It will keep viewers on the edge of their seats while they become emotionally invested in the lead characters’ stories. HBO Max is truly the perfect home for the series and we can’t wait to share it with audiences worldwide,” said Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd Films. (via Deadline)