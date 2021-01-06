Trailer: Doug Liman’s “Locked Down”

HBO Max has dropped the very first trailer for Doug Liman’s new ensemble heist romantic comedy-thriller “Locked Down”.
The tale follows a few who come to a decision to different just as they turn out to be trapped at dwelling in a necessary lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will carry them closer jointly in a stunning way.
Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Kingsley, Stephen Service provider, Lucy Boynton, Mindy Kaling, Dule Hill and Ben Stiller star. The film premieres January 14th.
