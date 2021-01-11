Traffic by way of Phoenix Park set to slide below proposals

The sum of visitors by way of Dublin’s Phoenix Park is set to slide under official proposals.

ore sustainable transport selections and a safer ecosystem for the capital’s walkers and cyclists could be furnished, the Place of work of General public Performs (OPW) stated.

It printed a report suggesting adjust in how the landmark eco-friendly place in the heart of the town is utilized.

The OPW reported: “The emerging most popular alternative is to reposition the Phoenix Park as an critical natural resource for the citizens of Dublin and more afield, when trying to find to lower via targeted visitors over the medium to extensive expression.

“This most popular possibility would appreciably boost pedestrian and cycling basic safety while also giving far more sustainable transportation selections for these doing the job in the park and accessing its visitor points of interest and amenities.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought house to quite a few the benefits to be relished in a space like this, which is extremely cherished and specially useful in a huge city centre this sort of as Dublin cityPatrick O’Donovan, Minister of Point out

The Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Alternatives analyze was purchased soon after controversy about the reopening of side gates to auto targeted visitors previous summer time following Covid-19 limits have been eased.

A general public session method starts off afterwards this month.

Minister of Condition Patrick O’Donovan reported: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought household to quite a few the rewards to be liked in a place like this, which is quite important and specifically beneficial in a substantial city centre these types of as Dublin city.

“Our purpose with this report is to set out for the general public the transport and mobility issues arising in the park and current considered alternatives.”

PA