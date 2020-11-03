Tracy Chapman Performs on TV for the very first time in Five Years

Tracy Chapman is creating a rare return on tv.

The mythical singer-songwriter appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers about Monday night (November 2), 1 day before Election Day (November 3).

Throughout the look, she completed”Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” out of her self-titled 1988 debut record, marking the very first time she completed on TV because she was about The Late Show With David Letterman at 2015.

“This really is definitely the most important election of our life. It’s very important everyone vote to revive our democracy,” Tracy stated in an announcement.

“I have always believed Tracy Chapman’s music skips your own ears goes right to your heart. I am so honored and excited to get her on the display. She is living proof that you can be a wonderful artist whilst at the same time talking out for whatever you believe ,” Seth added.

