Traci Braxton Net Worth 2022 – Her Early Life, Career, Private Life And Much More!!

Singer-songwriter-actor-reality TV sensation Traci Braxton had a fortune of $800,000 at the time of her death.

In addition to her famous sister, Toni Braxton has also built a name for herself in the music industry. A successful solo singing career was Toni Braxton’s after she appeared, in reality, television shows.

Traci Braxton, 50, passed away from esophageal cancer on March 12, 2022. At the time of her death, Traci Braxton had an estimated net worth of $800,000.

Infancy

On April 2, 1971, Traci Renee Braxton was born. On March 12, 2022, she died at the age of 87. Severn, Maryland, is where she was born.

Her mother, Evelyn Jackson, a native of South Carolina and a former opera singer, beautician, and pastor, was the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Sr., a Methodist preacher who worked in the energy business. As a priest, Braxton’s mother’s father was also a member of the clergy.

Traci Braxton was reared in a devout household with four sisters and an older brother. Traci’s first exposure to music was at church, where she was a choir member and performed.

Net Worth of Traci Braxton by 2022

In 2022, Traci Braxton’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. BFV performances were the primary source of her earnings. WeTV’s most popular reality television show, which premiered in 2011, was based on the show. It lasted for nine years before the show’s creators decided to end it.

Career

Traci and her four sisters established The Braxtons, a musical ensemble. They signed with a label in 1989 and released their debut single, “Good Life,” later that year. The Braxtons were terminated from their recording label when the track failed to chart.

The label placed the blame on the song’s lack of commercial success and the difficulty of marketing to women of all ages. Because she was regarded to have the best shot at a singing career in 1991, Toni Braxton was sought out by music producers. That the agency was not interested in signing Braxtons’ other members.

However, everything was not lost. Toni Braxton’s supporting vocalists included the Braxtons when she toured the United States following a stellar career.

Even though they were contracted to the same record label as Toni, the Braxtons never released any songs. In 1995, Traci’s singing career came to a stop.

Although she had been rumored to have abandoned the music profession to become an adolescent counselor, she was not allowed to sign a new recording deal since she was pregnant.

After a long departure from the public eye, Traci returned to television with a regular role on Braxton Family Values. The show debuted in 2011 and swiftly rose to the top of the ratings on We TV.

On television, Traci Braxton has been acting since her first appearance. She has appeared in the films Sinners Wanted and All In.

As a result of the publicity generated by Braxton Family Values, Traci’s singing career was given a much-needed kickstart. After signing with a new label in 2013, she began work on her debut solo album.

When Crash & Burn was released in 2014, it was an instant success. The album’s lead track, “Last Call,” peaked at number 16 on the US R&B Adult charts. In the R&B category, the album peaked at number 11.

The follow-up to 2015’s Braxton Family Reunion, Braxton Family Christmas, was released in 2016. Before their debut album was released in 1990, Traci had to leave the group since she was pregnant and couldn’t join them.

Her Private Life

Traci Surratt became a mother to three charmingly gorgeous children while married to Kevin Surratt throughout their time together. Their first child, Kevin Surratt Jr., was born.

When Traci began to suspect that Kevin was having an affair with another woman, which turned out to be true, her marriage to her husband fell apart.

Marriage Boot Camp was a reality television show that a couple agreed to participate in so that they might restore their marriage. A fight broke out when they started calling one other names and hurling insults at one another. As a result, their union was declared null and void.

The cause of death of Traci Braxton is listed as “natural causes.”

A secret battle with esophageal cancer claimed Traci Braxton’s life on March 12th, the reality television personality and singer said on Instagram. After a year of secret treatment for esophageal cancer, “we must notify the public that our beautiful Traci Braxton has gone to glory,” Traci Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt, told TODAY.

It was also reported by Traci’s publicist and close friend Tomasina Perkins-Washington that she was in hospice when she died.

One of Traci’s fellow celebrities, Toni Braxton, revealed Traci’s death on Instagram on March 12th. Toni captioned the photo, “It is with deep sorrow that we notify you about the passing of our sister, Traci.”

The fact that she was a blazing light, a beautiful daughter, a wonderful sister, a caring mother, wife and grandma was obvious.