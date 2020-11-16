Tracee Ellis Ross Starts Fashion Icon in People’s Choice awards 2020, Calls Her Mother the Authentic’Icon’

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals off two appearances while attending to the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) in the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica, Calif.

The 48-year old Black-ish celebrity wore a brown suit onto the red carpet then fittingly transformed into another appearance to take the award for Fashion Icon of 2020.

Tracee made certain to thank the magazine business, stylists she has worked with (such as Karla Welch), artists, her dad, and her mom Diana Ross, that she called”herself.”

“Not just for her amazing parenting… but her case, her sense of fashion, her epic cupboard as well as her glamour which introduced me into the power of style,” Tracee mentioned.

She talked about how she would go on stage to collect the rings which dropped off her mother’s dresses”so I could have bits of this magical, seeds of this style fantasy I was nurturing for myself”

FYI: Tracee will be sporting a Schiaparelli lawsuit and stones using Christian Louboutin shoes onto the carpeting. On stage, she’s sporting a complete Alexander McQueen appearance with Ana Khouri stone.