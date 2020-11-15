Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Appears Prove She Is at a League of Her Own

All hail the queen!

Tracee Ellis Ross are the receiver of those 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon award in this year’s event on Sunday, Nov. 15, and there’s no longer deserving of this honour. The Black-ish celebrity has spent over two years wowing us on the red carpet, which should come as no real surprise considering she is the girl of Diana Ross, a genuine style icon in her own right!

Whether she is donning a timeless dress with an award show or showing off her ferocious power suits in front of a large meeting, there’s never a day if Tracee does not find a means to dress to impress.

We have piled up her iconic and fashionable appearances for the viewing enjoyment, and there’s absolutely not any doubt that her style sense can not be beat. Continue scrolling to observe the trendy ensembles which have left her E! People’s Choice Awards honoree.