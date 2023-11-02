Toyah Willcox’s Plastic Surgery Story: Embracing The Change

Toyah Ann Willcox, born on 18 May 1958 in Kings Heath, Birmingham, England, is a notable English artist with a complex career spanning over four decades. After rising to prominence as Toyah’s frontwoman from 1977 to 1983, she successfully launched a solo career. In the early 1980s, Willcox was nominated for several Brit Awards, including the British Breakthrough Act and Best Female Solo Artist.

It’s a Mystery,” “Thunder in the Mountains,” and “I Want to Be Free” were all huge hits for her, and helped establish her as a major player in the music industry. Beyond music, she has made substantial contributions to acting, starring in various stage plays and feature films. Toyah has also demonstrated her abilities as a TV host and voice actress. To this day, Toyah Willcox is revered and regarded as an important figure in the entertainment industry thanks to her many talents and persistent presence.

Toyah Willcox’s Plastic Surgery Decision!

Toyah Willcox, a celebrated British singer, actress, and media personality, made the decision to undergo plastic surgery in the early 2000s. This choice was prompted by critical comments regarding her appearance, primarily from male commentators, following her participation in the reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.”

In her 2005 book, “Diary of a Facelift,” Toyah candidly revealed the motivations behind her decision. She expressed feeling haggard and gaunt, largely attributing it to the demanding effects of her prior role as American scout Calamity Jane. Despite seeking rest and recovery, she found her face to appear tired and worn. The tipping point came when she faced unwarranted criticism about her appearance on the television show, which deeply affected her.

Derogatory newspaper articles and hurtful comments, including remarks made by Jonathan Ross on his Radio2 show, weighed heavily on Toyah. As a result, she chose to undergo a “jawline lift“. While the decision initially shocked some, Toyah was ultimately pleased with the results of the surgery, which provided her with the rejuvenated appearance she sought.

Toyah Willcox’s decision to share her journey in “Diary of a Facelift” is a testament to her openness about her cosmetic procedure and the impact that public criticism can have on individuals in the spotlight. Her story highlights the complexities of appearance and the pressures faced by public figures when it comes to maintaining their image in the media.

What other surgeries did Toyah opt for?

Toyah Willcox has denied using Botox, although she admitted to having plastic surgery for a facelift. She has also explained how her husband has been denying her more plastic surgeries. However, she seems to be very happy with her personal and professional lives with her husband.

She suffered through a miserable youth marred by disease. She had to suffer years of excruciating surgeries and treatment after being born with a twisted spine, clawed feet, a clubbed right foot, a leg two inches shorter than the other, and no hip sockets.

Five years ago, in her book Diary of a Facelift, she entertained readers with a graphic depiction of the plastic surgery she’d undergone.

In part, she wants a hysterectomy so that she may finally end the exhausting struggle to maintain hormonal balance and prove that life really does begin at 50.

She once said:

“My thirties were hell because I was constantly ill at ease. I wish I could have simply unzipped myself and left my body. I recently learned that my chronic physical discomfort was due to an excess of estrogen in my system.”

“So, I had a progesterone implant last year, and it really changed my life for the better. It has restored my faith in humanity.“

Conclusion

Toyah had to face certain complications from her childhood because of which she had to go through some plastic surgery and she has been too open to share about those surgeries.