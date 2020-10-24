Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben to superstar at in Aashiq Abu’s Naradan

After winning the hearts of critics in addition to the crowd with movies such as Mayaanadhi and Virus, filmmaker Aashiq Abu goes back with a different undertaking and resembles this one will probably be an additional movie to anticipate.

Titled Naradan, this Aashiq Abu directorial features Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in direct. The film attempts to give out a true portrayal of the press world and will observe Tovino Thomas playing with a journalist who coping with the conflicts. The name” Naradan” (Narada) the information provider of puranas is a leader stated Abu. The shooter is anticipated to start in January at the upcoming year and the manufacturers intend to launch it from April.

Still another motive makes the movie special is the fact that it’s going to indicate Aashiq’s first collaboration with famous author Unni.R who previously written the broadcasts of hit films such as Munnariyippu, Charlie etc.. )