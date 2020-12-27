Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Verified staff news, predicted lineup and most recent injuries list

The midfielder was injured in the course of Spurs’ defeat at Leicester past weekend and is unlikely to return throughout the Xmas time period.

“I really don’t know (how long he will be out). I imagine that he will not be actively playing in this period of Christmas and New Calendar year for positive.”

Gareth Bale is yet another injury worry for Spurs after the winger questioned to be substituted at fifty percent time through the 3-1 Carabao Cup earn towards Stoke on Wednesday, complaining of a calf dilemma.

Tanguy Ndombele was still left out of the Spurs squad for the match, but he will be out there for the upcoming games.

Mourinho stated: “Tanguy is fit, but he did not arrive to Stoke. My decision, but he is in good shape.

"If I could have 9, he would have been at Stoke, but I could only have 7. If I had him, I could not have experienced Dele or other gamers. So I remaining some players at the rear of. I still left (Steven) Bergwijn, Tanguy, Serge Aurier."

“If I could have 9, he would have been at Stoke, but I could only have 7. If I had him, I could not have experienced Dele or other gamers. So I remaining some players at the rear of. I still left (Steven) Bergwijn, Tanguy, Serge Aurier.”

Mourinho insists he has no considerations about Harry Kane’s means to cope with to festive routine, indicating: “I hope he performs the upcoming match yet again. It was Wednesday, the up coming match is Sunday.

“I believe a player like him that functions really hard and requires excellent care of himself with a wonderful expert lifetime, I believe in three times he will be ready to play in opposition to Wolves.”