Tottenham XI vs Leicester Town: Verified team information, predicted lineup and most current injury list

ose Mourinho backed Steven Bergwijn just after the winger was targeted on social media for missing two major prospects in the defeat to Liverpool, but the Tottenham supervisor could choose to take him out of the firing line towards Leicester on Sunday.

Tanguy Ndombele is set to return to the side soon after staying an unused substitute at Anfield, which could see Giovani Lo Celso go into the entrance 3 from Brendan Rodgers’ facet.

Elsewhere, there are unlikely to be any major variations for Tottenham, with Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-ultimate at Stoke a greater chance for Mourinho to rotate his squad.

Sergio Reguilon really should return at left-back, however, soon after Ben Davies was most well-liked towards Liverpool, although the Portuguese could opt to deliver in Matt Doherty at proper-back again if Serge Aurier is sensation leggy.

Gareth Bale is envisioned to be out there all over again after illness but a start off in opposition to the Potters is much more real looking. The exact same goes for Dele Alli, Carlos Vinicius and Harry Winks, who can, at least, be self-confident of staying named on a 9-person bench on Sunday. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester Reside! Hottest crew news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream now

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele Son, Lo Celso, Kane.

Sunday, December 20, 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham squad from: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Doherty, Aurier, Rodon, Alderweireld, Davies, Reguilon, Dier, Sanchez, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Dele, Clarke, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bale, Lucas, Son, Bergwijn, Vinicius, Kane.

Wounded: Lamela (achilles), Tanganga (shoulder)

Last meeting: Tottenham 3- Leicester

