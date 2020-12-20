Tottenham vs Leicester Reside! Hottest crew news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream now

Tottenham are on the lookout to make positive they invest Xmas in the Leading League’s top two as they host Leicester this afternoon.

Previous weekend’s draw with Crystal Palace and the midweek defeat to Liverpool have witnessed some of the momentum guiding Spurs’ title drive ebb absent and Jose Mourinho’s gentlemen could even conclusion the weekend outside the house the leading 4 have been they to reduce and other benefits go towards them.

Nevertheless, victory around the Foxes would be a statement of Mourinho’s side’s resilience and would mens Spurs again above Everton into 2nd, closing the hole on defending champions Liverpool to 3 factors.

Mourinho had insisted that the improved staff shed at Anfield, so he will be determined for his aspect to exhibit their title qualifications here – even if he insists they are not in the race.

Brendan Rodgers’ guys are themselves coming in off the back of a disappointing consequence, obtaining been beaten 2- at property by an Everton aspect that have returned to type in recent months. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, h2h, staff news, latest odds, kick-off time