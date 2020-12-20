Tottenham vs Leicester Reside! Hottest crew news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream now

Tottenham are on the lookout to make positive they invest Xmas in the Leading League’s top two as they host Leicester this afternoon.
Previous weekend’s draw with Crystal Palace and the midweek defeat to Liverpool have witnessed some of the momentum guiding Spurs’ title drive ebb absent and Jose Mourinho’s gentlemen could even conclusion the weekend outside the house the leading 4 have been they to reduce and other benefits go towards them.
Nevertheless, victory around the Foxes would be a statement of Mourinho’s side’s resilience and would mens Spurs again above Everton into 2nd, closing the hole on defending champions Liverpool to 3 factors.
Mourinho had insisted that the improved staff shed at Anfield, so he will be determined for his aspect to exhibit their title qualifications here – even if he insists they are not in the race.
Brendan Rodgers’ guys are themselves coming in off the back of a disappointing consequence, obtaining been beaten 2- at property by an Everton aspect that have returned to type in recent months.
Crucial Details
Bergwijn benched, Alli left out
So as we suspected may possibly be the situation, Steven Bergwijn has been dropped to the bench right after his skipped chances from Liverpool, that means Giovani Lo Celso will likely perform in a far more sophisticated function.
There is no place for Dele Alli even on the expanded bench of nine substitutes.
Leicester team information
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Pérez, Mendy, Iheanacho, Ünder, Ward, Thomas, Fuchs, Amartey, Praet
Tottenham staff news
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.
Subs: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Davies, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius
We’ll have all the confirmed team information in 15 minutes…
Tottenham Hotspur FC by means of Getty
Tottenham predicted lineup
Lloris Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele Son, Lo Celso, Kane.
Tottenham group news
Jose Mourinho backed Steven Bergwijn soon after the winger was targeted on social media for missing two large possibilities in the defeat to Liverpool, but the Tottenham manager may possibly choose to adjust up his forward line from Leicester on Sunday.
Tanguy Ndombele is set to return to the side just after getting an unused substitute at Anfield, which could see Giovani Lo Celso shift into the entrance 3 towards Brendan Rodgers’ aspect.
Somewhere else, there are not likely to be any major changes for Tottenham, with Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final at Stoke a greater prospect for Mourinho to rotate his squad.
Sergio Reguilon should return at left-back again, nevertheless, just after Ben Davies was desired in opposition to Liverpool, even though the Portuguese may possibly decide to bring in Matt Doherty at appropriate-back again if Serge Aurier is sensation leggy.
How to observe Tottenham vs Leicester
Television channel: The match will be televised dwell on Sky Sports’ Leading League and Most important Party channels.
Live stream: Sky Sports activities subscribers will be in a position to look at the match on-line through the internet site or Sky Go application.
Typical Sport prediction: 2-2 attract
Two of the Premier League’s most amazing sides so considerably this season both equally arrive into this a single with anything of a stage to verify.
They’re also two groups renowned for their medical character on the break, so even if this is not an open up, flowing game, we could see aims.
Kick-off time and location
Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2:15pm kick-off these days.
The match will be played behind shut doorways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium immediately after London was moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions this 7 days.
Hello and welcome to Conventional Sport’s protection of Tottenham vs Leicester.
Dan Kilpatrick is our person at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon and we’ll have all the create-up and team information correct right here.