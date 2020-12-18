Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, h2h, staff news, latest odds, kick-off time

ottenham will be searching to bounce straight again from their defeat versus Liverpool when they host Leicester on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect were being crushed 2-1 at Anfield in midweek, as Roberto Firmino’s late header gave the champions all three points in the best-of-the-desk clash.

Mourinho insisted later on that the far better staff had lost and he will be desperate to see his side react to the setback – even if he insists they are not in the Premier League title race.

Leicester also experienced a reverse in opposition to Merseyside opposition as they were being beaten 2- by Everton last time out.

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction: 2-2 attract

Two of the Leading League’s most impressive sides so much this time the two appear into this one with one thing of a place to demonstrate.

They're also two groups renowned for their scientific mother nature on the split, so even if this is not an open, flowing recreation, we could see targets.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2:15pm kick-off on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The match will be played powering closed doorways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium immediately after London was moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions this 7 days.

How to view Tottenham vs Leicester

Tv channel: The match will be televised stay on Sky Sports’ Leading League and Most important Party channels.

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be equipped to watch the match on the web by means of the website or Sky Go application.

Jose Mourinho has no new harm fears from the defeat at Anfield, but could have Gareth Bale accessible again soon after the Welshman skipped that sport via health issues.

Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga continue being longer-term absentees.

Premier League head to head (h2h) history and success

Tottenham wins: 12

Attracts: 5

Leicester wins: 11

Last conference: Tottenham 3- Leicester (July 19, 2020)

Bettings odds and guidelines (issue to adjust)

Tottenham to earn: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Leicester to win: 14/5

