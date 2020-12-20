Tottenham vs Leicester Metropolis: Prediction, Television channel, live stream, team information, kick-off time, h2h outcomes, odds

ottenham will be searching to bounce straight again from their defeat from Liverpool when they host Leicester Town on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side ended up beaten 2-1 at Anfield in midweek, as Roberto Firmino’s late header gave the champions all 3 details in the best-of-the-desk clash.

Mourinho insisted afterwards that the improved staff had shed and he will be determined to see his aspect respond to the setback – even if he insists they are not in the Leading League title race.

Leicester also endured a reverse from Merseyside opposition as they were crushed 2- by Everton very last time out.

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction: 2-2 draw

Two of the Premier League’s most outstanding sides so far this season both come into this just one with one thing of a position to prove.

They’re also two teams renowned for their medical character on the crack, so even if this is not an open up, flowing activity, we could see ambitions.

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2:15pm kick-off on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The match will be performed guiding shut doorways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just after London was moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions this week.

How to look at Tottenham vs Leicester

Television set channel: The match will be televised reside on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Key Event channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be equipped to enjoy the match on the internet by using the web page or Sky Go application.

Tottenham vs Leicester staff information

Tottenham should really have Gareth Bale readily available. The Wales global has skipped the previous two games with an sickness, but has returned to schooling in the previous 24 several hours.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) go on to miss out on out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius. Breaking NEWS Jose Mourinho compares selective football stats to ‘badly cooked’ fish

Leicester have been handed a double defensive increase with Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne available. Evans missed the 2- defeat by Everton through suspension soon after accumulating a fifth yellow card of the season, and summer months signing Castagne is in shape once more following two months out with a hamstring damage.

Midfielder Daniel Amartey also has a opportunity of remaining concerned next a hamstring issue.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Morgan, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Grey, Tielemans, Amartey, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Underneath, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.

Tottenham vs Leicester success: Premier League head to head (h2h)

Tottenham wins: 12

Attracts: 5

Leicester wins: 11

Previous meeting: Tottenham 3- Leicester (July 19, 2020)

Tottenham vs Leicester odds and betting tips (matter to alter)

Tottenham to earn: 6/5

Attract: Involving 5/2 and 13/5

Leicester to get: 14/5

We may perhaps gain fee from some of the back links in this article, but we by no means permit this to affect our content material. This earnings helps to fund journalism throughout The Night Regular. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester Reside! Hottest crew news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream now

This weekend get a £10 cost-free guess with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Exact Match Multi on the Leading League.