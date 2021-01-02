Tottenham vs Leeds Live: Live stream Totally free, Television channel, team information as Mourinho faces Bielsa in London

Good AFTERNOON FROM ΤΟΤΤΕΝΗΑΜ

Welcome to our are living protection of the Premier League clash in between Tottenham and Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will seem to catch up to Everton in fourth position but will have to do it with out Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso who are nursing a calf and hamstring harm respectively.

But supervisor Jose Mourinho might be set to welcome again Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius who missed last week’s 1-1 attract with Wolves.

Lucas and Vinicius have been both equally envisioned to be sidelined for the subsequently postponed clash versus Fulham but are now in contention.

Mourinho said: “I think so, I think they can [play]. Of program today [Friday] we still have to coach even now.

“[A] training session before a game is generally crucial for these minimal issues, but I assume so and I believe everything heading very well and I count on them to be completely ready.”

Leeds supervisor Marcelo Bielsa may perhaps have to start off Jamie Shackleton if Mateusz Klich fails to recuperate in time from a thigh damage he endured for the duration of Tuesday’s 5- get at West Brom.

Captain Liam Cooper remains uncertain for this important fixture just after lacking the past two matches with an belly injuries.

Robin Koch is however recovering subsequent knee surgical treatment and Bielsa will have to make a late contact regarding the conditioning of Diego Llorente.