Tottenham vs Fulham postponed Dwell: Response as match OFF because of to Covid, Mourinho slams Prem

Following a prolonged wait by means of the day, Fulham’s clash with Tottenham has been referred to as off.

The recreation was in doubt as early as final night, with the West London facet reporting a range of constructive Covid checks in the Leading League weekly rounds.

A Tottenham assertion browse: “We can ensure that our Premier League residence fixture towards Fulham, scheduled to just take location this night (Wednesday 30 December), has been postponed.

“The Premier League educated us of the choice this afternoon, with Fulham getting requested the postponement on the grounds of the variety of COVID-19 positive conditions between their players and team.

“‘Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their very best wishes to Fulham for a safe and fast recovery to all people who are impacted. Specifics of a new day for the fixture will be verified in due system.”

But manager Jose Mourinho appears significantly from pleased and has taken a swipe at the ‘best league in the world’ tag on his Instagram web page.

Accompanying a video taken outside of the floor today, he wrote: “Match at 6pm… We still really don’t know if we play. Most effective league in the globe.”

Following Man City’s sport with Everton was postponed previously in the week, we’ve the latest response as the Premier League possibly hurtles in the direction of futher postponements – and possibly even an enforced break.