Tottenham vs Fulham postponed Are living: Match Abandoned immediately after Covid outbreak, Mourinho slams Leading League

Video game OFF

After a lengthy wait by the working day, Fulham’s clash with Tottenham has been known as off.

The recreation was in question as early as previous evening, with the West London facet reporting a amount of good Covid tests in the Leading League weekly rounds.

A Tottenham assertion go through: “We can verify that our Premier League household fixture in opposition to Fulham, scheduled to get spot this night (Wednesday 30 December), has been postponed.

“The Leading League informed us of the choice this afternoon, with Fulham owning requested the postponement on the grounds of the range of COVID-19 constructive situations between their players and staff members.

“‘Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their finest wishes to Fulham for a protected and speedy restoration to all those people who are affected. Information of a new day for the fixture will be verified in because of system.”

But manager Jose Mourinho seems far from joyful and has taken a swipe at the ‘best league in the world’ tag on his Instagram website page.

Accompanying a movie taken outside the house of the ground these days, he wrote: “Match at 6pm… We even now never know if we engage in. Ideal league in the earth.”

Right after Gentleman City’s activity with Everton was postponed earlier in the 7 days, we have the most up-to-date response as the Leading League most likely hurtles toward futher postponements – and maybe even an enforced crack.