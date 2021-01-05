Tottenham vs Brentford Live! Most current crew information, lineups, prediction, Television set and Carabao Cup match stream these days

Jose Mourinho is looking to acquire his Tottenham facet a single step nearer to ending their 13-yr trophy drought as they host Championship facet Brentford in this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-remaining.

Spurs’ triumph above Chelsea in this competition back in 2008 was the previous time they lifted silverware, but victory tonight would established up a ultimate meeting with possibly Manchester United or Guy Metropolis at Wembley in April.

Standing in their way are a Brentford aspect who have presently knocked 4 Leading League groups out of this season’s levels of competition en route to the club’s initially at any time main cup semi-closing.

Thomas Frank’s men arrived mighty near to advertising last season, just missing out on an automated place right before losing to Fulham in excess-time in the play-off last, but are on a marvelous 16-match unbeaten operate as they appear to make amends.

Whereas semi-finals in this competitiveness are usually played more than two legs, the congested fixture list signifies this season's last four ties are a person-off affairs, so we will have to have a winner tonight.