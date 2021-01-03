Tottenham vs Brentford: EFL Cup prediction, Tv set channel, dwell stream, workforce news, time, h2h benefits, odds

Jose Mourinho was brought to Spurs to acquire silverware – the club last profitable a trophy 13 several years in the past – and this level of competition represents his greatest chance due to the fact staying appointed 14 months ago.

Brentford will prove no pushovers, though, and will be fired up getting never arrived at the past 4 of the League Cup and will hope to translate their league type, possessing not lost in any competitors due to the fact Oct.

Tottenham vs Brentford is scheduled for an 7.45pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

The match will be held guiding shut doorways at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Television set channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports activities.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match on-line by way of the web page or Sky Go app.

Jose Mourinho has verified Erik Lamela will not be offered for the match, though refused to elaborate on why. Lamela was one of 3 Spurs gamers, with Sergio Reguilon and the injured Giovani Lo Celso the other two. Breaking NEWS Brentford and QPR matches in Championship postponed for the reason that of Covid outbreaks

Steven Bergwijn is a slight question with a groin personal injury, although Gareth Bale is also out. Matt Doherty was despatched off towards Leeds but will be out there for range in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Frank has an practically entirely match squad with Shandon Baptiste his only absentee.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford

Spurs are a tougher nut to crack of late but Brentford are in a high-quality run of sort and will pose the hosts a good deal of troubles. Jose Mourinho’s cup nous should see them by means of, though.

Head to head (h2h) background and benefits

Tottenham wins: 22

Attracts: 13

Brentford wins: 6

Very last conference: Tottenham 2- Brentford (League Cup, September 26, 2000)

Bettings odds and tips (issue to adjust)

Tottenham: 4/9

Brentford: 6/1

Both crew on penalties: 15/2