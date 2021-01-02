Tottenham player rankings vs Leeds: Harry Kane and Heung-min Son’s amazing partnership carries on

Here’s how Dan Kilpatrick rated the Spurs gamers:

Under no circumstances really examined but fast off his line when wanted and certain when identified as on.

Produced an essential block to deny Jack Harrison but arguably the least certain of Spurs’ starters, notably shedding Patrick Bamford in the initial 50 %. Looks small of self-assurance, reflected by stoppage-time pink card.

Amazing run and header for the Spurs’ intention and produced a range of interventions at the again, inspite of shedding Bamford (with Doherty) for an early opportunity.

Built a massive block to deny Bamford in the 1st half but his distribution suffered in the deal with of Leeds’ intense press.

Set up Steven Bergwijn’s outstanding probability to double Spurs’ guide but passing was mixed.

Designed the to start with aim with a rapid go to Bergwijn and seemed like he had a position to demonstrate in an energetic display. Growing self esteem reflected by 40-garden endeavor on goal.

Fired an effort straight at Illan Meslier and developed good turn on edge of Leeds box to established up Alderweireld. Did all the appropriate things defensively, as common. Breaking NEWS Heung-min Son wins Puskas Award: Tottenham star takes 2020 prize for Burnley goal

Soon after stunning versus Wolves, the Frenchman was largely nameless and drained in the next 50 %.

Continuously appeared most likely to get powering Leeds’ higher line and took his intention brilliantly.

An impressive all round exhibit, which includes profitable the penalty, but his issues in entrance of aim go on, with a single large pass up and two initiatives properly-saved by Meslier. The goals will undoubtedly come.

Took his penalty well and a brilliant, pin-level assist for Son continued their amazing mixture.

Moussa Sissoko (Winks 76’) 6

Additional some strength as Spurs saw out an significant acquire.

Lucas Moura (Ndombele 78’) 6

Gave Ndombele a breather as the Frenchman fatigued to the conclude.

Carlos Vinicius (Kane 86’) 6

Designed his next visual appearance in the Leading League from the bench.