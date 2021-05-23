Tottenham shortlists Paulo Fonseca as next manager

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs shortlists former AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca as next possible manager from next season.

Tottenham Hotspurs have sacked Jose Mourinho in April, right before their EFL Carabao Cup Final. Since then, Spurs’ academy coach Ryan Mason took control as the interim manager.

Meanwhile, AS Roma spent a similar season in Serie A. The club announced that Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of this season. And Jose Mourinho will take charge of the team next.

"Mourinho knows that I am here to help him, if he needs any advice on the squad I'm available."



Will Paulo Fonseca be the right option for Tottenham?

Before managing AS Roma, the 48 years old Portuguese manager has only managed Shakhtar Donetsk for 3 long years.

And before that, he managed Portuguese top division clubs like Braga, Pacos Ferreira, FC Porto. Apart from the mentioned clubs, he doesn’t have any experience to manage top-tier clubs.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy will have to accept a huge risk factor to trust Paulo Fonseca. He has never played outside Portugal and has no experience in the Premier League as well.

Other clubs also approached Paulo Fonseca

Clubs like Wolves from Premier League, Portuguese club Benfica and Russian club Zenit have also approached Paulo Fonseca.

Hence, if things don’t step forward, Spurs’ Board of Directors will have to shortlist other managers as well. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has also come on their radar.

Graham Potter has the much-needed Premier League experience, and can certainly work with better players.