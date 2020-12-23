Tottenham participant ratings vs Stoke: Harry Kane and Ben Davies impress as Matt Doherty and Lucas Moura struggle

ottenham’s bid to earn a important trophy for the 1st time given that 2008 remains on keep track of immediately after they overcame Championship outfit Stoke Metropolis in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night time.

Regular Sport’s James Robson was at the guess365 Stadium and operates the rule about Tottenham’s players….

A spectator but for the objective, when he was badly permit down by all those in front of him.

So favourable with his forward operates down the appropriate that pinned again Stoke and allowed Bale to locate house in the 1st 50 %. Lousy for Stoke’s goal.

Wasn’t assisted by Dier heading lacking for Stoke’s purpose – but still should have performed greater when attempting to shut out the risk.

Dragged out of position to allow for Stoke to equalise through Thompson.

Much too higher up the pitch for Stoke's target – but created up for that with a fantastic strike to place Spurs back again in charge.

In total regulate in the first fifty percent, but observed it more testing after the break.

His inch-best cross for Bale was typical of his clever use of the ball that authorized Spurs to totally dominate possession.

We’ve not noticed anywhere close to sufficient of the Welshman due to the fact his return and this was a reminder of his attributes. His deft header was flawlessly judged to open the scoring just before heading off at 50 percent-time.

Received in unsafe positions between the lines that meant Stoke couldn’t observe his movement. May have scored a few in the very first fifty percent, but lost the ball in the establish-up to Stoke scoring.

Frightened Stoke when working at them at pace, but contact enable him down and pale following the break.

Put in significantly of the evening as a artistic drive – but when he superior toward the box late on, the ball was only likely to end up in 1 location.

Heung-min Son (Bale, 46’) 5

Considered he’d scored, but was dominated offside. Struggled to get outside of Stoke’s deep defensive block.

Erik Lamela (Alli, 66’) 5

Introduced on to incorporate some inspiration to a Spurs midfield that struggled to occur up with tips.

Moussa Sissoko (Lucas, 66’) 6