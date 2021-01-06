Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles recovering from Covid – and suggests Carabao Cup gain is the ‘perfect antidote’

Spurs observed off the Championship outfit with a 2- earn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night, courtesy of objectives from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son.

The outcome leaves the club just a single earn absent from ending their 13-calendar year trophy drought, with possibly Manchester United or Manchester City to occur in April’s remaining at Wembley.

At comprehensive-time, Chas & Dave’s 1981 music Ossie’ Aspiration (Spurs Are On Their Way To Wembley), named immediately after Ardiles, was played over the PA program and the Argentine took to Twitter, revealing his prognosis and praising Jose Mourinho’s aspect.

Linked

He wrote: “Tottenham 2 Brentford . Massive congratulations to Jose and the boys @SpursOfficial. Yet another closing at Wembley.