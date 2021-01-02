Tottenham – Leeds Dwell! Latest score, match stream, Premier League objective updates and how to view now

Tottenham are hunting to bounce back again from a challenging operate of final results and kick off 2021 on a high – but they welcome an unpredictable Leeds aspect right now.

Spurs have unsuccessful to acquire any of their past four Leading League game titles following threatening to mount a title obstacle, and Jose Mourinho demands a victory currently – primarily with Liverpool dropping details around the festive period of time.

Mourinho’s festive routine was interrupted by what the Spurs boss identified as an “unprofessional” postponement of their London derby with Fulham, although his squad need to advantage from the further relaxation versus Marcelo Bielsa’s all-motion readers.

Leeds have been brilliantly baffling this time, and head to north London off the back again of a 5- earn at West Brom for what could be a probable classic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With kick-off at 12:30pm GMT, abide by all the motion on our Dwell match blog.

