Tottenham – Leeds Dwell! Latest score, match stream, Premier League objective updates and how to view now

Tottenham are hunting to bounce back again from a challenging operate of final results and kick off 2021 on a high – but they welcome an unpredictable Leeds aspect right now.
Spurs have unsuccessful to acquire any of their past four Leading League game titles following threatening to mount a title obstacle, and Jose Mourinho demands a victory currently – primarily with Liverpool dropping details around the festive period of time.
Mourinho’s festive routine was interrupted by what the Spurs boss identified as an “unprofessional” postponement of their London derby with Fulham, although his squad need to advantage from the further relaxation versus Marcelo Bielsa’s all-motion readers.
Leeds have been brilliantly baffling this time, and head to north London off the back again of a 5- earn at West Brom for what could be a probable classic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
With kick-off at 12:30pm GMT, abide by all the motion on our Dwell match blog.
Conditions: Min £10 Identical Video game Multi guess on any EPL match this Fri – Solar. No cost guess valid for 72 hrs, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs use.
We may perhaps generate fee from some of the links in this posting, but we under no circumstances allow this to influence our information. This earnings assists to fund journalism throughout The Evening Common.
Tottenham vs Leeds news
Reside updates
Demonstrate most up-to-date updates
12 minutes: A excellent crack from Leeds listed here, but Rodrigo and Bamford cannot finish off a good one particular-two as the ball to Bamford isn’t terrific – his exertion trickles to Lloris.
9 minutes: More Leeds strain as Doherty blocks a cross inside of the box, and Klich just cannot get the ball to sit as he scopps an effort and hard work effectively above. Bielsa will be happy so much.
8 mins: Raphinha and Bamford are not considerably away from a teasing cross from the remaining – yet another warning sign.
‘Mourinho have to be so angry’
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Are living, Alan Shearer said of Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon breaking Covid-19 guidelies: “Jose Mourinho has been so vital and vocal of how the Premier League handled their predicament [game called off against Fulham] which I completely disagree with.
“You have to take we’re in strange and challenging instances – if it has to be referred to as off at whatsoever time then it has to be identified as off.
“To then see some of his gamers breaking the regulations and legal guidelines, notably when millions of people are sacrificing so significantly not only in this nation but all over the globe, Mourinho have to be so offended.”
4 minutes: Early warning indicator from Leeds as Alioski gets place on the remaining of the box and flashes the ball into the facet-netting. The pretend group sounds on BT Sport assumed that was in…
2 mins: Leeds participate in the ball long – Spurs enjoy it back again to Lloris, but the website visitors are exhibiting they’ll press significant these days. They get the ball back a way from target. Spurs’ defenders will have to be notify today.
It looks chilly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the sunshine is shining – great settings for what we hope will be a terrific recreation of soccer.
Kick-off!
We are underway in north London.
We are not considerably off kick-off now, and this recreation need to establish to be a fascinating tactical battle.
Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Listed here is Dan’s analysis of Spurs’ staff information and the fallout from that Xmas get together photo…