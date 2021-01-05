Tottenham 2- Brentford: Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son send out Spurs into Carabao Cup closing

ottenham are just one gain away from ending their 13-year trophy drought soon after seeing off Championship aspect Brentford to achieve the closing of the Carabao Cup.

Moussa Sissoko’s first-fifty percent header opened the scoring in their semi-last clash right before Heung-min Son’s 70th moment strike booked a journey to Wembley, following Ivan Toney had had a possible equaliser dominated out by VAR for offside.

The night finished on a bitter note as Josh Dasilva was despatched off for a high deal with on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, which left the Spurs gentleman with blood and stud marks down his shin.

Brentford arrived into the match on a 16-match unbeaten operate, obtaining by now knocked 4 Premier League sides out of the level of competition, but were up in opposition to it from the 12th minute when Sissoko snuck concerning two defenders to head house from Sergio Reguilon’s excellent cross.

David Raya was identified as into motion to deny Son before long just after, but Brentford progressively grew into the recreation following the split, threatening from established-parts.

( Tottenham Hotspur FC by using Getty I )

Toney believed he had observed an equaliser, nodding over the line from close vary, but replays confirmed his knee marginally ahead of the previous defender and ruled the hard work offside.

Just minutes later on, the recreation was correctly above as Son showed his speed to run in guiding and slot dwelling from Tanguy Ndombele’s move. Ndombele himself went near to including a third, striking the outside of the submit, though Harry Kane was denied by a fantastic Raya block.