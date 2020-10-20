Tory Lanez’s Bodyguard Alleges Rapper Were Sleep w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Their Buddy!!

Sound of Tory Lanez’s bodyguard detailing the occasions at the night of the shooting has since surfaced on the internet… also it a different version from the one we have heard — he states the conflict began after Tory caught caught outside banging Megan and her buddy.

In accordance with this bodyguard, Lanez was sleeping with Megan and her buddy. It had been her friend, Kelsey, also Lanez, that had been fighting the gun.

“Tory and Meg get into arguing. Kylie’s outside in the pool nonetheless. Tory and the woman in the automobile begin arguing. Meg walked because she finds out such as such, Tory been messing with the two of those girls in the auto. You know how that moves , Tory got in trouble,” the bodyguard describes.

He proceeds,”Meg jumps from the vehicle, Tory and also the woman fighting the gun. The weapon goes off in the middle of these fighting it and the rifle shoots along with the bullet strikes near Megan. That is why it did not hit any joints since it grazed it did not really hit . She is lying just like it struck her.”

He did not clarify why Lanez had out his gun in the first location.