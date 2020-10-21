Entertainment

Tory Lanez Says He’s Still Friends With Megan, She Arranges Herself’Crazy’

October 21, 2020
1 Min Read
Tory Lanez Says He's Still Friends With Megan, She Calls Him 'Crazy'
Perform Movie Articles

Tory Lanez Claims That He considers Megan Thee Stallion a Buddy despite her claim That He shot … However Meg does Not Seem too friendly.

The rapper declared his innocence to the very first time on movie Tuesday, hopping on Instagram Live to shield himself from Megan’s accusations, and he actually raised eyebrows when he stated, in his own book, they are still pals.

The friendship seems like information to Meg… she states Tory is”truly mad.”

It is not like they could hang out as buddies … Tory had been ordered to keep the hell off out of MTS following a hearing on his own felony assault charge in connection with the shooting.

Perform movie articles

TMZ.com

Tory’s currently calling the shooting that a”debacle” and claims that the only Folks who actually know what occurred are both him and Meg. Seems he is forgetting Meg’s buddy and his chauffeur were there when a gun went away during a debate.

Tory claims he is not speaking down to Meg or disrespecting her, however, he’s tired of his own title and personality being imprisoned for some thing that he”didn’t do.”

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment