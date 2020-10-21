Tory Lanez says he is still friends with Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez insists he is still friends with Megan Thee Stallion – even though allegations he shot .

The 28-year old rap celebrity has taken into Instagram Live to deal with the rumours surrounding the shooting July, hinting that a lot of the claims concerning the episode are”untrue”.

He explained:”To the past 3 weeks of my entire life, I have been inside this area where I have been bashed, I have been cut – only people each and every day simply coming , arriving in me, arriving at me.

“It is mad because the entire thing about it would be when this entire debacle, or whatever you call itcame around, the entire time was similar to… She understands exactly what happened, I understand exactly what happened, and we all understand what you are saying and what the alleged matters and also the alleged offenses of my title is aren’t correct.”

Tory nevertheless sees Megan, 25, as his buddy, regardless of the episode drawing on a wedge between these.

The rapper also rubbished lots of the speculation surrounding the shooting, but though he did not immediately deny if he had been accountable.

He continued:”It is falsified info, it is false info and it is not true details.

“I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to talk about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what – even though she does not look at me just like this – that I look at her as she is still my buddy.”

Megan – that needed to undergo surgery after suffering gunshot wounds responded to Tory’s statements through Twitter.

The’Sexy Girl Summer’ hitmaker composed:”That ***** really crazy (sic)”

Megan formerly accused Tory of shooting .

She later clarified in an op-ed to your New York Times newspaper:”I was the victim of the act of violence with a guy. Following a celebration, I had been taken twice since I walked off from him. We weren’t in a connection. Frankly, I was amazed that I finished up in this location.”

Tory was charged with the shooting if convicted, he faces around 22 years .