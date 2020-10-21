Tory Lanez Questions Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot Injuries, Implies She is Lying About Becoming Infection [VIDEO]

Tory Lanez Questions Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot Injuries, Implies She is Lying About Being Infection

Tory Lanez is talking publicly for the very first time addressing allegations he taken Megan Thee Stallion. Tonight (Oct. 20th), the rapper went Instagram Live talking a number of what occurred at the night of the shooting.

Tory Lanez did not address whether he took Megan. But he’d wonder Megan’s accounts of what took place.

He implied that she had been lying on her injuries.

As previously mentioned on July 15, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion said that she’d suffered gunshot wounds and that she had undergone surgery to remove the bullets. ) The next month, Megan maintained that Lanez had been the individual who took her, stating that

“I did not tell the authorities what happened instantly right there since I did not wish to perish.”

