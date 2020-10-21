The Novels Canadians Purchased this week
Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
News
Judge throws out extortion fees against megachurch boss
October 22, 2020
News
Road to 270: Trump’s best path to victory hinges on FL, PA
October 22, 2020
News
Supreme Court places curbside voting on hold in Alabama
October 22, 2020
About the author
Alice Jacob
Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.
Add Comment