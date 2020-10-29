Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis Charged w/ > His GF From The Face!!

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested and charged with attacking a female and criminal mischief, according to authorities.

The girl has been known as Davis’s girlfriend, and she told authorities she went to see them and they got into a verbal dispute. The baller then supposedly struck her in the head, damaging her attention, and caught her telephone, also shattered its own display, Detective Sophia Mason explained in an announcement.

She states all this occurred as her kid saw on.

Davis had been arraigned on misdemeanor charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated offender, and harassment.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Raptors advised PIX11 that they”are aware of the reports and are looking for more details.”

The 23-year old remains in custody and awaiting arraignment.

Davis appeared in 72 matches as a novice in 2019-20 and averaged 7.5 points at almost 17 minutes a match, and taken 38.8percent from three while making All-Rookie second-team honors.