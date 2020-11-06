Tori Spelling Doubles Down on Support to Brian Austin Green, While Discussing’9021OMG’ together with Jennie Garth

“Beverly Hills, 90210″ co-stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have a trip down memory lane with their brand new podcast”90210MG.”

The actresses will appear back in old episodes of this series, which ran 10 seasons, and also wrapped 2000.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay swept up together with all the actresses, who dished about the podcast and co-star Brian Austin Green.

Tori informed Rachel why she defended against Brian — who’s going through a separation with spouse Megan Fox — on social networking, later calling him”among the greatest buddy I understand.”

“He’s! He’s among the greatest fathers I ever met,” Spelling said. “I am so pleased with this individual he has turned into, seeing him move against a 16-year old boy into the man he’s now, and that he always put his kids — we adore him”

It seems like fans will love the podcast! Tori revealed that they’ll kick off things by reminiscing about”the casting process in our standpoint, such as, exactly what it was like about the very first day .”

Rachel inquired,”Are we all likely to listen to behind-the-scenes things such as, were there hookups involving the throw?”

Jennie teased,”I am waiting for Tori to reply.”

Tori joked,”You are wicked, the two of you!”

“Let’s just put it this way,” Jennie said,”you will never know what is likely to come from our mouths, which I am pretty confident we will say things we should not be speaking about.”

They confessed a few themes will be tough to talk about, such as co-star Luke Perry, who died of a stroke this past year. Jennie explained,”It is definitely going to be really, really tough, really.”

Tori included,”He had such an enjoyable humor and spirit… He had been a complete jokester, and people will possibly be enjoyable memories to discuss which individuals do not understand.”

The women also shared Shannen Doherty is performing as she struggles stage 4 breast cancer. Jennie explained,”I certainly check in from time to time. She’s a very tight-knit support team.”

Tori marveled,”She is such a fighter, along with her capacity to be this blunt and discuss her adventure… We adore her and hope to see her shortly.”

The”9021OMG” podcast falls November 9.