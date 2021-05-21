Top teams with Most Domestic Titles since 2010

Season nearing to end along with other football leagues as well. So, we’ll look into top clubs’ trophy cabinet with most domestic titles since 2010.

In Europe, top teams definitely come from the Top 5 Leagues. In last decade, we have seen Spanish teams dominating the International competitions. But German and French teams dominated last few seasons.

Moreover, we’ll see the 2nd English UEFA Champions League Final in 3 years. Hence, we can draw a conclusion that any league can dominate.

But we’ll see, which team has dominated their domestic football competitions in each of their leagues.

success is measured in trophies and we have got a few unlikely names sitting at the top among the elite.

England- Premier League, FA Cup & FA Community Shield

Manchester City has completely dominated the last decade. The Blues have fought against the stereotype saying ‘Manchester is Red’, bravely.

They have won FOUR English Premier League since 2010, and they’ll lift the Fifth one soon. Man City has also won 2 FA Cup Titles and 3 FA Community Shield since 2010. They have a total count of 9, soon to be 10 trophies in the Domestic circuit.

Pep Guardiola has already extended his contract, and will make big investment for more glories in future.

Spain- La Liga, Copa Del Rey & Super Copa Espana

Barcelona maintained a stronghold in La Liga since 2010. They’ve lifted 6 League titles since 2010. They have also won SIX Copa Del Rey Titles and THREE Super Copa Espana as well.

Real Madrid provided tough competition in the last decade. They have won 3 League titles, 2 Copa Del Rey titles and 3 Super Copa Espana. Although they have failed to dominate in the domestic circuit, Real Madrid lifted 4 UEFA Champions League trophies.

Italy- Serie A, Coppa Italia & Supercoppa Italiana

Juventus have completely dominated their domestic football. The Old Lady have won 9 Serie A titles since 2010. This will become the only season; they’ve failed to win the league.

Juventus have also won FIVE Coppa Italia and NINE Supercoppa Italiana.

The trophy count goes up to 23 since 2010. They didn’t provide any chance to other clubs dominate Italian football.

France- Ligue 1, Coupe De France & Trophée des Champions

Paris Saint Germain has officially dominated French football in the last decade. They have won SEVEN Ligue 1 titles. PSG has also won 7 Coupe De France and 8 Trophée des Champions titles.

A shear domination proves their position in French football. They face tough competition this season, where the last Match Day will decide the Ligue 1 Champion.

PSG have won 22 trophies since 2010.

Germany- Bundesliga, DFB Pokal & DFL Super Cup

Bayern Munich did wonder by winning 20 trophies since 2010. They’ve won NINE Bundesliga titles. Bayern Munich has also won FIVE DFB Pokal trophies and SIX DFL Super Cup trophies.

They even made a mark in history by winning SIX trophies in a single season, including International ones.

Borussia Dortmund have challenged them closest, with TWO Bundesliga, 3 DFB Pokal and 3 DFL Super Cup since 2010.

The records prove that big teams have dominated their respective football leagues. And Juventus have won the highest number of trophies in their domestic circuit.