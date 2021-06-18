Top Defenders who could replace Sergio Ramos

Big news from Real Madrid as their Captain and arguably the best defender will leave after 16 years as the club has announced his farewell at Madrid.

La Liga side Real Madrid has finally announced the confirmation of Sergio Ramos leaving the club this summer. The 16 years long journey comes to an end.

Sergio Ramos took up the responsibility to captain Real Madrid after the departure of Iker Casillas. He won 4 UEFA Champions League whereas he lifted 3 as a Captain.

Sergio Ramos captained Spanish National team from 2016 after Iker Casillas retired from his International career. Although he didn’t win any significant trophy as their captain, but has lifted TWO Euro Cup trophies and a FIFA World Cup in his international career.

Sergio Ramos not sure about his Future

The 35 years old Spanish star has received several offers from all across the globe. Top clubs like Man City, Man United, PSG, Juventus has offered him for his service. Even his former club Sevilla has offered him as well.

But the defender hasn’t decided about his future destination.

Sergio Ramos confirms: “I’m not joining Sevilla, this is not even an option. Barcelona? Impossible. You’ll never see me at Barça. I don't know which club I'm joining yet. When I'll know, I'll be the first to announce it. It’s not time to talk about my future”. ⚪️🇪🇸 #Ramos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

Sergio Ramos has scored 101 goals and provided 40 assists from his 671 appearances for Real Madrid. Real Madrid fans will certainly remember him for his header goal at 93rd minute of UCL Final against Atletico Madrid.

This season, he missed several games due to injury, and lack of match practice has also caused his omission from Spanish team in EURO.

Players who could possibly replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid has already signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich for Free this summer. The defender will possibly take Ramos’ place in the Real Madrid defence.

Real Madrid will also certainly be keen to sign another defender as well, to keep a deeper strength in their line-up.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has attracted several attentions from top clubs. The 22 years old French defender plays for Sevilla since 2019. And with time, he has grown in the league to showcase his potential.

He has played an important role for his club and appeared 49 games where he scored 4 goals and assisted one goal.

UEFA Europa League winner Villareal defender Pau Torres has also appeared on the wishlist of several top clubs. His presence in the field had a massive impact on the team.

Spanish manager Luis Enrique has also trusted Pau Torres in the position of Sergio Ramos in EURO Campaign.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool has already confirmed their signing of two RB Leipzig defenders. Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern and Ibrahima Konate will join Liverpool at the start of new season. Hence, the two defenders will remain out of their equation.

PSG’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos has a profile similar to Sergio Ramos. He has an attacking mentality with the confidence to play as a holding defender up on the field. Marquinhos has a goal-scoring tally that can reflect Ramos’ presence on the field.

Although he has a contract with the club until 2024, Real Madrid can decide to bargain with Rafael Varane included in deal.