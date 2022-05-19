Top Chef Premiere 2022 : Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

‘Top Chef,’ your favourite cooking programme, is back for season 19. This season, sharpen your knives since the competition will be fierce.

Top Chef has been on the air for 18 seasons and continues to leave us wanting more. It’s a programme about food that everyone can connect to, and when food becomes a passion, it produces the greatest tasting culinary art you’ve ever tasted.

Put on your aprons and don your chef’s hat because Chef’s Kiss is the theme for this season.

Are all of my foodies looking forward to the new season? This is what we know about the season’s release date, where you can watch it, and who will be our guests.

Top Chef’s History

The first season of the programme was shot in a former bakery at the intersection of 9th and San Julian Streets in Los Angeles, California.

Top Chef received positive reviews and ratings in its inaugural season. With over 1.1 million viewers, the debut became Bravo’s highest-rated series premiere since Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

With 1.5 million people turning in to see Harold Dieterle win Top Chef, the season one finale was the most-watched show.

Who are the Top Chef 19 participants (cast)?

Ashleigh Shanti, Asheville, North Carolina

Brooklyn, NY resident Buddha Lo

Chicago, IL resident Damarr Brown

Houston, TX – Evelyn Garcia

Los Angeles, CA resident Jackson Kalb

New York, NY – Jae Jung

Austin, TX resident Jo Chan

Morristown, NJ resident Leia Gaccione

Seattle, WA resident Luke Kolpin

Vallejo, CA resident Monique Feybesse

Jackson, MS resident Nick Wallace

San Francisco, CA resident Robert Hernandez

Brooklyn, NY resident Sam Kang

Detroit, MI resident Sarah Welch

Bismarck, North Dakota resident Stephanie Miller

Season 19 of Top Chef Will Premiere in 2022.

On March 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Bravo will launch Top Chef 19.

Top Chef 19 Was Filmed Where?

Top Chef 19 was shot in Houston, Texas, and the nearby environs, including Galveston Island. Season 9 of the programme was filmed in Texas in 2011, with locations including San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. As a result, this will be the series’ first!

Who are the judges for Season 19 of Top Chef?

Padma Lakshmi will host and judge the show again. She’ll be joined by Tom Colicchio, the chief judge, and Gail Simmons. The show will include an “exclusive rotating judging and dining panel” made up of solely Top Chef alumni, as it did last season.

What celebrity chefs will feature in Top Chef season 19?

Top Chef: Houston will feature a variety of pop-in visits from prominent chefs in addition to the alumni panel. Daniel Boulud, Wylie Dufresne, Carlotta Flores, Bricia Lopez, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, and Alexander Smalls are among the chefs on the list. For the final task, Hunter Lewis, Editor-in-Chief of Food and Wine Magazine, joins the judges.

What challenges can we expect in Top Chef season 19?

“The chefs will utilise their experience to take on renowned regional dishes, all while being immersed in the ethnic mix that defines the city’s gastronomic identity,” according to Bravo. Because Houston has the country’s largest Nigerian population, the cooks will be put to the test in a Quickfire featuring Nigerian cuisine. They’ll also face off in an elimination challenge in which they’ll have to serve Houstonians at an Asian Night Market inspired by the city’s major Asian groups. They’ll also be expected to put their own touch on iconic Tex-Mex dishes like BBQ, biscuits, queso, and the fajita, which was made famous by Houston.

“The chefs will also be tasked with creating space-friendly delicacies for previous astronauts, as well as accompanying Tom on an epic fishing trip to the Gulf.” The Padma puts the cooks to the test by emulating Top Chef France’s most difficult task, which requires them to produce two meals that look identical but taste entirely different. Restaurant Wars, Top Chef’s trademark task, comes returning with an open kitchen concept in which the chefs must prepare food for a large dining room as well as an exclusive tasting table for the judges. Season 19 is one for the record books, with tributes to the state’s female trailblazers and a block party fundraising to save Freedmen’s town.”