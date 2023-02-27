Top 5 Mystery Movies You Need to Watch This 2023

Key Takeaways Final Thoughts

Are you a fan of suspense, twists, and unpredictable plotlines? Indeed, suspenseful films don’t fail to keep our hearts racing and keep us on the edge of our seats. Fortunately, we have numerous mystery movies owing to the cinematic industry’s yearly development. We’ve all seen the greatest mystery films of all time. And if not watched, they come highly recommended.

Many options are available if you’re looking for a mystery movie to watch right now, ranging from the best psychological thriller movies to horror movies, dramas, and even dark comedies. So prepare to solve the case by watching it on some major streaming services like Netflix, HBO, and Hulu. But before you start binge-watching, make sure your home internet provides a fast internet connection for seamless streaming.

So, without further ado, here are the top mystery films you should watch this 2023. Take a look now!

Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on a nonfiction book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon explores the investigation into a series of killings that rocked the Osage Tribe in the 1920s after oil was found on their land. The murders triggered a study by the newly formed FBI. Ernest and Mollie Burkhart are the pair whom DiCaprio and Gladstone portray. Other cast members include Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

A Haunting in Venice

A Haunting in Venice is an upcoming American mystery movie by Kenneth Branagh. The story starts when a 13-year-old girl is lifeless in an apple-bobbing tub. The girl had previously said she had seen a murder when she was younger. Poirot is summoned from his self-imposed exile and retirement to attend a seance in a historic palazzo with a history of paranormal activity.

The film is a follow-up to Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Branagh returns to the role of Hercule Poirot alongside Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Whistleblower

Based on the real-life experiences of Kathryn Bolkovac, this drama circles around the story of Kathryn, portrayed by Rachel Weisz, transforming into a dedicated investigator and fearless advocate for the young women brought from their home nations and forced to be sex slaves in Bosnia. Regardless of how powerful the human traffickers may be, her morality drives her to act heroically and expose everyone involved in the sex trade.

The movie is directed by Larysa Kondracki and is starred by Rachel Weisz, Monica Bellucci, Vanessa Redgrave, Benedict Cumberbatch, Liam Cunningham, and David Strathairn, among other well-known actors. However, the two-hour movie is quite long. So make sure your internet providers offer a strong internet connection so you can enjoy this film.

The Body

The Body is a mystery-thriller movie made by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom18 Studios. The story begins in a morgue with the disappearance of a femme fatale’s corpse. While evidence points to her husband as the person who killed his wife and hid the body, he is the first person to be suspected.

The police invite him to the crime scene to assist with the inquiry being conducted by a dubious detective. The movie then takes you on a journey where you’ll reflect on marriage, lying, a character’s need to protect what’s theirs, and their efforts to maintain it.

Talvar

Talvar is an Indian mystery drama directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Vishal Bhardwaj. A 14-year-old girl named Shruti Tandon is brutally murdered in her bedroom. Khempal, the family’s domestic servant, dies on the terrace the following day.

Neeraj Kabi and Konkona Sen Sharma portray Ramesh and Nutan Tandon. Sadly, the two don’t have the time to mourn their daughter’s death since they are thrown into a scenario where the father is being questioned about her murder immediately.

The tragic double murder case inspired the storyline of Talvar in Noida involving Arushi Talwar and their domestic assistant Hemraj. Talvar is an intriguing and highly frightening film, mainly due to the nature of the crime and the realistic narrative that avoids unnecessary exaggeration.

Was her father the one who killed her? Discover the story’s finale by watching it on several major streaming services like HBO, Netflix, and Sling TV.

Human imagination is what gives rise to mystery films. The best mystery films must be aware of even the most minor details. It helps in connecting the ultimate story with the plot loops. As soon as you start watching a mystery film, you connect with it. So, make sure to check these mystery movies out, and have fun solving them!